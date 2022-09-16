Russia ready to donate fertilisers to developing world

Putin says Russia ready to give free fertilisers to developing world

Putin said Europe had only 'partially' removed sanctions that Moscow says block its ability to sell and send fertilisers around the world

Reuters
Reuters, Uzbekistan,
  • Sep 16 2022, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 14:43 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 16, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to provide more than 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilisers stuck in European ports to the developing world for free.

Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan, Putin said Europe had only "partially" removed sanctions that Moscow says block its ability to sell and send fertilisers around the world.

