Putin says Russian Navy to receive 30 new ships this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Navy would receive 30 new ships this year.
Also Read: Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine
Putin was speaking at a ceremony in St Petersburg to mark Russia's annual Navy Day after reviewing a parade of warships on the River Neva.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Local recruitment brings down militancy in J&K
ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures
Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta
Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara
Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist
‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka
Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer