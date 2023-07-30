Putin says Russian Navy to receive 30 new ships this yr

Putin says Russian Navy to receive 30 new ships this year

Putin was speaking at a ceremony in St Petersburg to mark Russia's annual Navy Day after reviewing a parade of warships on the River Neva. 

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jul 30 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 15:00 ist
Russia's President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 29, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Navy would receive 30 new ships this year.

Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

