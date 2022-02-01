Putin says West has ignored Russia's security concerns

Putin says West has 'ignored' Russia's security concerns

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 01 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 22:37 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters file photo

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia's security concerns had been ignored as tensions rage between Moscow and NATO over Ukraine.

"We are carefully analysing the written responses received from the United States and NATO," he told reporters after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"But it is already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored," Putin said, in his first significant public remarks in weeks on the crisis sparked by fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin
Russia
Ukraine
World news

