Putin says West has 'ignored' Russia's security concerns

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia's security concerns had been ignored as tensions rage between Moscow and NATO over Ukraine.
"We are carefully analysing the written responses received from the United States and NATO," he told reporters after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
"But it is already clear that fundamental Russian concerns ended up being ignored," Putin said, in his first significant public remarks in weeks on the crisis sparked by fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
