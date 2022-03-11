Putin sees some 'positive shifts' in Russia-Ukraine talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that there were some "positive shifts" in talks between Russian and Ukraine, two weeks into Moscow's military campaign in the country.
"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators from our side reported to me," Putin told his Belarus counterpart Alexander Lukashenko during a televised meeting in Moscow. He said negotiations are "now being held on an almost daily basis."
