Putin tells Macron 'nationalists' in Mariupol must lay down arms: Kremlin

Nationalists in Mariupol must lay down arms: Putin

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 30 2022, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 02:20 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: IANS Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday Ukrainian "nationalists" in the embattled city of Mariupol must lay down their arms as he discussed the conflict with French leader Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin said.

"It was stressed that in order to resolve the difficult humanitarian situation in this city (Mariupol), Ukrainian nationalist militants must stop resisting and lay down their arms," the Kremlin said in a statement.

