Putin tells Russians on Victory Day that world is at turning point

On Victory Day, Putin says world is at a turning point

Putin repeated familiar messages he has delivered many times in the nearly 15 months of Russia's war in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • May 09 2023, 13:40 ist
  • updated: May 09 2023, 13:40 ist
Participants, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, attend a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Vladimir Putin told Russians on Tuesday that the world was at a key turning point and they were engaged in a patriotic struggle for the future of their country, as the country marked the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"Today, civilisation is again at a decisive turning point. A real war has been unleashed against our homeland. We have repulsed international terrorism, we will protect the inhabitants of Donbas, we will ensure our security," Putin said as the country marked the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

In a 10-minute speech on Red Square, Putin repeated familiar messages he has delivered many times in the nearly 15 months of Russia's war in Ukraine.

He said "Western globalist elites" were sowing Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, while the Ukrainian people had become "hostages to a state coup" and to the ambitions of the West.

He did not address the challenges facing Russia as its forces prepare for an expected major counter-offensive by Ukraine, or outline any path to victory.

The speech, followed by a huge military parade across Red Square, was taking place following a wave of strikes inside Russia this month - including a purported drone attack on the Kremlin citadel itself less than a week ago. 

