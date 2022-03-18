Kyiv stalling peace talks with Moscow: Putin to Scholz

Putin tells Scholz that Kyiv is stalling peace talks with Moscow

  • Mar 18 2022, 15:55 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a phone call on Friday that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks with Russia but that Moscow was still keen to continue negotiations.

"It was noted that the Kyiv regime is attempting in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. "Nonetheless the Russian side is ready to continue searching for a solution in line with its well-known principled approaches."

