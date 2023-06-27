Putin thanks Wagner fighters who helped avoid bloodshed

Putin thanks those Wagner fighters who helped avoid bloodshed

He made no mention of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the mutiny.

  • Jun 27 2023, 02:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 02:27 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday made a statement to the nation about Saturday's aborted armed mutiny in which he thanked Wagner mercenary fighters and commanders who had stood down to avoid bloodshed.

Putin said he would honour his promise to allow Wagner fighters to relocate to Belarus if they wanted, or to sign a contract with the Defence Ministry or simply return to their families.

