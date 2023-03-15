Putin to hold talks with Syria's Assad on March 15

Putin to hold talks with Syria's Assad today

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 15 2023, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 09:27 ist
Vladimir Putin. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Assad's office said he had arrived in Moscow for an official visit during which he would meet with Putin.

Also Read | Russia agrees to 60-day Ukraine grain deal extension

In a statement, it said that the Syrian president had been greeted on arrival by Putin's special representative Mikhail Bogdanov and the Russian ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov.

Assad was accompanied by a "large ministerial delegation", said the Syrian presidency statement.

Damascus is a staunch ally of Moscow which intervened in the Syrian conflict in 2015 by launching air strikes to support the government's struggling forces.

The Syrian civil war has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

