Putin to take part in Russia security council meeting next week

Putin to take part in Russia security council meet

There was no word on whether the meeting will happen as usual on Friday or will be preponed.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 25 2023, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2023, 17:17 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. credit: IANS Photo

President Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of Russia's Security Council next week, state television reported on Sunday.

The report by Rossiya 1 television station's Vesti current affairs programme did not say whether the meeting would take place on Friday as normal or be brought forward. 

 

 

More to follow...

Vladimir Putin
Russia
World news

