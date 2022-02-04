Putin, Xi discuss shifting currency trade away from dollar

Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the need to broaden trade in national currencies because of unpredictability surrounding the use of the dollar, the Kremlin said on Friday.
President Joe Biden has said Russian companies could be cut off from the ability to trade in dollars as part of sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine.
The Kremlin said Putin and Xi held warm and substantive talks in Beijing and described the relationship as an advanced partnership with a special character.
