Putin, Xi discuss shifting currency trade away from dollar

Putin, Xi discuss currency trade shift away from dollar

President Joe Biden has said Russian companies could be cut off from the ability to trade in dollars as part of sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Feb 04 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 16:43 ist
The Kremlin said Putin and Xi held warm and substantive talks in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian and Chinese presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the need to broaden trade in national currencies because of unpredictability surrounding the use of the dollar, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The Kremlin said Putin and Xi held warm and substantive talks in Beijing and described the relationship as an advanced partnership with a special character. 

