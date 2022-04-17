Quad plans summit in Tokyo in May, will signal continued focus on dealing with China in Indo-Pacific

India is likely to join Australia, Japan and the United States next month to send out the message that the Quad remained committed to containing China in the Indo-Pacific region, notwithstanding the geopolitical churning triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to travel to Tokyo next month to join American President Joe Biden as well as his Australian and Japanese counterparts for a summit of the Quad, even as India’s refusal to condemn Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine drew flak in the United States and other western nations.

Apart from Modi and Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to attend the Quad Summit 2022, which Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host in Tokyo on May 24. This is going to be the second in-person meeting of the Quad – a coalition re-launched by India, Australia, Japan and the United Nations in 2017 to counter China’s hegemony in the Indo-Pacific region.

Biden had hosted Modi, Morrison and Kishida in White House in Washington DC for the first in-person summit of the Quad in September 2021.

A source in New Delhi told DH on Sunday that India would always remain ready to join Japan, Australia and the US to call for early end to the Russia-Ukraine war, stress on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict and express concern over killing of civilians in the East European nation. India would also be ready to discuss with its partners in Quad a joint mechanism to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine and discuss ways to mitigate the impact of the conflict on the global economy. But, according to the source, New Delhi will continue to resist any bid to get the Quad to collectively condemn Russia for launching military operations in Ukraine.

A virtual Quad summit on March 3 last saw India resisting the US pressure to get the coalition to condemn Russia and insisting that the four-nation coalition should remain focussed on dealing with increasing belligerence of China.

New Delhi initially argued that the Russia-Ukraine conflict had nothing to do with the Indo-Pacific region. It also rejected the US bid to draw a parallel between Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and China’s belligerence against India and its maritime neighbours in the Indo-Pacific region. A summit between Modi and Kishida on March 19, however, saw India joining Japan to “assess broader implications” of the conflict, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. Kishida also pressed Modi hard to take a tougher line on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Modi also had a virtual summit with Morrison on March 21 and the two leaders agreed that the Russia-Ukraine conflict should not divert their attention from dealing with China in the Indo-Pacific region.

The prime minister and the US president on April 11 had a video call. Modi Biden said that the United States would continue to hold “close consultations” with India on how to manage the “destabilising effects” of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Modi expressed concern over the situation in the East European country, terming the reports of killing of innocent civilians “very worrying”. Biden said that the US would continue to hold “close consultations” with India on how to manage the “destabilising effects” of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The prime minister’s recent bilateral engagements with his Australian, Japanese and American counterparts and the summit in Tokyo on May 24 will send out a signal to Beijing that the Quad nations remained committed to dealing with China and promoting the vision of free and open Indo-Pacific, as articulated India and the US during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, which took place in Washington D.C. just after the Modi-Biden video-call on April 11.

