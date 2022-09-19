Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state ends ahead of funeral

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Sep 19 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 12:36 ist
The final members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London early Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The lying-in-state ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall formally ended and the doors closed to the public ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

Follow live updates | UK Live: Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state period ends after four days

Over five days, tens of thousands of people had waited hours in line before filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests.

