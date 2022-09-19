Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state ends ahead of funeral

The lying-in-state ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall formally ended and the doors closed to the public ahead of her state funeral on Monday.
Follow live updates | UK Live: Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state period ends after four days
Over five days, tens of thousands of people had waited hours in line before filing past her coffin to pay their final respects. The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in front of some 2,000 guests.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Discarded furniture gets new life in this govt school
Westminster Abbey: A millennium entwined with royalty
DH Toon | Will cheetahs survive the battle of big cats?
Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!
'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel
Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico
Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat