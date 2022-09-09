Queen Elizabeth II on family life

As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II was bound by convention to observe strict political neutrality and restraint.

But during her record-breaking reign, she regularly revealed snippets about her own life and family, especially during her annual Christmas broadcast.

Here are some notable quotes on family from the queen:

"My husband's absence at this time has made me even more aware than I was before of my own good fortune in being one of a united family."

-- 1956 Christmas broadcast, when Philip was on a Commonwealth tour on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

"No marriage can hope to succeed without a deliberate effort to be tolerant and understanding."

-- 1972 Christmas broadcast, as the couple celebrated 25 years of marriage.

"He (Philip) has been a constant strength and guide."

-- March 20, 2012 speech to parliament to mark her 60 years on the throne.

"I don't know that anyone had invented the term 'platinum' for a 70th wedding anniversary when I was born. You weren't supposed to be around that long."

-- 2017 Christmas broadcast, as Elizabeth and Philip celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

"Here at home, my own family is a little larger this Christmas.

"As so many of you will know, the arrival of a baby gives everyone the chance to contemplate the future with renewed happiness and hope."

-- Christmas broadcast 2013, after the birth of Prince George, the first child of her grandson Prince William and his wife, Catherine, on July 22.

"It's been a busy year for my family, with two weddings and two babies, and another child expected soon. It helps to keep a grandmother well occupied."

-- Christmas broadcast 2018, after two of the queen's grandchildren, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, got married, and Prince William and Zara Tindall both welcomed new babies.

"1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure.

"In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'annus horribilis'."

-- November 24, 1992 speech to mark her 40th year on the throne, after three of her four children saw their marriages break down, and a fire ravaged Windsor Castle.

"We have all been trying in our different ways to cope. It is not easy to express a sense of loss, since the initial shock is often succeeded by a mixture of other feelings: disbelief, incomprehension, anger -- and concern for those who remain.

"We have all felt those emotions in these last few days."

-- September 5, 1997 broadcast to the nation after the death on August 30 of Diana, princess of Wales, in a car crash in Paris.

"Over the years I have met many people who have had to cope with family loss, sometimes in the most tragic of circumstances.

"So I count myself fortunate that my mother was blessed with a long and happy life."

-- April 8, 2002 message after the death of Queen Elizabeth on March 30 aged 101.

"Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year especially I understand why."

-- Christmas broadcast 2022, reflecting on the death of Prince Philip earlier that year