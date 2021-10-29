Queen Elizabeth II to rest 'for at least' two weeks

Queen Elizabeth II to rest 'for at least' next two weeks: Palace

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Oct 29 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 22:48 ist

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will take medical advice and rest for "at least" another two weeks, Buckingham Palace said Friday, having recently spent a night in hospital to undergo "preliminary tests".

"Following on from their recent advice that The Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty's doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks," said a palace statement.

