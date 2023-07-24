Radical UK Islamist preacher charged with terrorism

Radical UK Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary charged with three terrorist offences

Choudary, former head of the now banned organisation al-Muhajiroun, drew attention for praising the men responsible for the 9/11 attacks on the United States

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 24 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 14:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

British radical Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been charged with three terrorism offences after being arrested in London last week, police said on Monday.

Choudary, 56, has been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, directing a terrorist organisation and addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organisation, police said. He will appear in court in London on Monday.

Once Britain's most high profile Islamist preacher, Choudary was imprisoned in Britain in 2016 for encouraging support for Islamic State before being released in 2018 after serving half of his five-and-a-half year sentence.

Also Read | Terror plot averted after five suspects nabbed in Bengaluru

Choudary, former head of the now banned organisation al-Muhajiroun, drew attention for praising the men responsible for the 9/11 attacks on the United States and saying he wanted to convert Buckingham Palace into a mosque.

His followers have been linked to numerous plots across the world.

A 28-year-old Canadian man, Khaled Hussein, has also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation after being arrested on the same day as Choudary when he arrived on a flight at Heathrow Airport, police said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
UK
United Kingdom
Terrorism
Islamic terrorism

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Tarantino spotted seeing 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Radio collars of six cheetahs removed at Kuno

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

Great Indian Bustards may get a Karnataka nest

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

ISRO eyes month-end launch for DS-SAR mission

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Titmus shatters world record, wins 400m freestyle gold

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

Small businesses want a piece of Barbie's world

 