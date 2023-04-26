One killed, hundreds of houses destroyed in Russia fire

Raging fire kills one, destroys hundreds of houses in Russia

Video footage on social media showed flames raging across the horizon, engulfing houses and trees

Reuters
Reuters, Russia,
  • Apr 26 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 13:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least one person was killed and more than 178 buildings were destroyed in fires raging through Russia's Sverdlovsk region in the Ural mountains, Russia's emergency ministry said.

"As a result of fires, 178 buildings, including 134 residential buildings, 32 non-residential buildings, have been destroyed by fire," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

20 dead in fire at Russian nursing home

The fire has spread into the villages of Sosva and Tayozhny and were consuming a total of more than 11,000 square meters. In the village of Sosva one person has died.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Russian emergency services said that more than 380 personnel were involved into containing the fire. 

World news
Russia
Fire Accident

