Rains in Indonesia leave 2 dead, 2,700 homes flooded

Rains in western Indonesia leave 2 dead, 2,700 homes flooded

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season

AP
AP, Medan,
  • Dec 04 2020, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2020, 17:50 ist
An Indonesian soldier examines the damage at a neighborhood affected by a flood in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Credit: AP/PTI

Torrential rains in Indonesia's third-largest city caused four rivers to overflow, flooding thousands of homes and killing at least two people, officials said Friday.

The local disaster mitigation agency said rescuers were searching for six missing people, including a toddler, after the heavy rains in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province.

At least two people were found dead after being swept away by the floods, which began Thursday evening, the agency said in a statement.

More than 2,700 houses were flooded in the city, which has about 2.9 million people, forcing authorities to cut off electricity and water supplies, it said.

On Friday, rescuers took 181 people to temporary shelters after floodwaters reached as high as 5 meters (16 feet) in several places.

Floods and landslides are common in Indonesia during the rainy season.

Severe flooding and landslides that hit greater Jakarta early this year killed more than 60 people, displaced hundreds of thousands and forced an airport to close. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indonesia
rains
floods

What's Brewing

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

'Tenet' movie review: A glorious game of 5D chess

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Amid pandemic, Canadians want pups, scammers want them

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Connery's 007 pistol from 'Dr.No' sells for $256,000

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Japan space probe to bring asteroid dust to Earth

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

Rajini floats party: '3 months before April Fool's Day'

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Gokak movement

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

When same-sex mating makes reproductive sense

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

Warner Bros. to stream all of its 2021 movie releases

 