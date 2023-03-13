Ram Chandra Paudel sworn in as Nepal's third president

Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday took the oath of office and secrecy as Nepal's third president.

At a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office, Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the oath to 78-year-old Paudel.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and other high-ranking government officials were also present on the occasion.

Nepali Congress senior leader Paudel was elected the third President of the country on Thursday, defeating Subas Chandra Nembang of the CPN-UML.

Out of 52,628 weightage-based votes, Paudel secured 33,802 while Nembang got 15,518 votes.

Former Speaker and multiple-time minister, President Paudel has traversed a long political journey to make it to the country’s highest state position.