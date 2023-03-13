Ram Chandra Paudel sworn in as Nepal's third president

Ram Chandra Paudel sworn in as Nepal's third president

Out of 52,628 weightage-based votes, Paudel secured 33,802 while Nembang got 15,518 votes

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Mar 13 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 15:41 ist
Ram Chandra Poudel. Credit: AP Photo

Senior Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel on Monday took the oath of office and secrecy as Nepal's third president.

At a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas, the President’s Office, Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the oath to 78-year-old Paudel.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and other high-ranking government officials were also present on the occasion.

Also Read: Nepal elects Ram Chandra Poudel as new President

Nepali Congress senior leader Paudel was elected the third President of the country on Thursday, defeating Subas Chandra Nembang of the CPN-UML.

Out of 52,628 weightage-based votes, Paudel secured 33,802 while Nembang got 15,518 votes.

Former Speaker and multiple-time minister, President Paudel has traversed a long political journey to make it to the country’s highest state position.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023

 