Ready to meet Russia in any format: Ukraine President Zelenskiy

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Dec 21 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 22:39 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Kyiv is ready to meet Moscow in any format, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Ukraine was "ready to implement what we have agreed to do".

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier on Tuesday in a phone call with France's Emmanuel Macron that the possibility of holding a new summit in the Normandy format would depend on the Kyiv authorities' concrete steps to implement the Minsk set of agreements.

Ukraine
Russia
World Politics

