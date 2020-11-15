Rebellious Tigray forces from Ethiopia fighting 16 divisions of Eritrea's army

The leader of rebellious local forces in Ethiopia's Tigray region told Reuters on Sunday that they are fighting "16 divisions" of the Eritrean army in addition to Ethiopian troops.
Debretsion Gebremichael, the leader of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters that his forces are fighting Eritrean troops on several fronts.
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military offensive in the restive Tigray northern region on Nov.4. Eritrea's government has denied involvement in the conflict.
