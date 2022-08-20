Receding Yangtze's water level reveals Buddhist statues

Receding water levels of China's Yangtze reveal ancient Buddhist statues

The Yangtze’s water levels have been falling rapidly due to a drought and a heatwave in China’s southwestern region

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Aug 20 2022, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 18:32 ist
Yangtze River. Credit: AFP Photo

Plunging water levels of the Yangtze River have revealed a submerged island in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing and a trio of Buddhist statues on it that are believed to be 600 years old, state media Xinhua has reported.

The three statues were found on the highest part of the island reef called Foyeliang, initially identified as built during the Ming and Qing dynasties. One of the statues depicts a monk sitting on a lotus pedestal.

Read | China issues first national drought alert, battles to save crops in extreme heatwave

The Yangtze’s water levels have been falling rapidly due to a drought and a heatwave in China’s southwestern region.

Rainfall in the Yangtze basin has been around 45 per cent lower than normal since July, and high temperatures are likely to persist for at least another week, official forecasts said.

As many as 66 rivers across 34 counties in Chongqing have dried up, state broadcaster CCTV said on Friday.

Weeks of baking drought across Europe have also revealed long-submerged treasures.

In Spain, archaeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge". Another of Europe's mighty rivers, the Danube, has fallen to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of more than 20 German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
World news
Yangtze River

What's Brewing

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

UK hit by another rail stoppage as strikes roll on

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

How well does Shivrajkumar know his cine villains?

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Monkeypox in dogs: How to care for your pet

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Second-hand smoke 10th biggest risk factor for cancer

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

Water level spikes in Beas river following heavy rains

30 years of A R Rahman

30 years of A R Rahman

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Bazmee basking in one of Bollywood’s rare successes

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

Crash pics turned grief to horror: Kobe's Bryant's wife

 