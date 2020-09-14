Record spike of over 3L in global Covid-19 cases: WHO

Record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 3,07,000 says WHO

Reuters,
  • Sep 14 2020, 07:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2020, 09:25 ist
The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 307,930 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the agency's website. Deaths rose by 5,537 to a total of 917,417.

India reported 94,372 new cases, followed by the United States with 45,523 new infections and Brazil with 43,718.

Both the United States and India each reported over 1,000 new deaths and Brazil reported 874 lives lost in the past 24 hours.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 306,857 on September 6. The agency reported a record 12,430 deaths on April 17.

