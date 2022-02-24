Red Cross fears 'massive casualty numbers' in Ukraine

The Red Cross chief voiced alarm Thursday at the escalating conflict in Ukraine, with the risk of death and destruction at a scale that is "frightening to contemplate".
"I fear increased suffering, with the potential of massive casualty numbers and extensive destruction of civilian objects like water and electricity plants," Peter Maurer, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, said in a statement.
He warned as well of "mass displacement, trauma, family separation and missing persons".
