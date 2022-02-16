Biden orders release of White House logs to Jan 6 panel

Rejecting Trump claim, Biden orders release of White House logs to Jan 6 panel

Reuters
Reuters, Wahington,
  • Feb 16 2022, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 18:06 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

President Joe Biden has rejected former President Donald Trump's executive privilege claims and has ordered White House visitor logs to be released to the panel investigating the deadly January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a letter to the National Archives. 

Joe Biden
US Capitol building
Donald Trump
United States
World news

