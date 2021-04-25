Renowned opera singer Christa Ludwig dies aged 93

AFP
AFP, Vienna,
  • Apr 25 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 21:45 ist
Austrian singer Christa Ludwig. Credit: AFP File Photo

Renowned opera singer Christa Ludwig has died at age 93, Austrian media reported Sunday.

The mezzo-soprano who was born in Berlin but lived just outside Vienna died Saturday, Austrian news agency APA said.

Ludwig, who retired in 1994, was awarded France's Legion of Honour in 2010 for her career that spanned almost half a decade.

The singer entered Vienna's State Opera at 1955 and performed at the esteemed Salzburg Festival under Austrian orchestra conductor Karl Boehm.

Ludwig also toured internationally, taking the stage at Milan's Scala, London's Royal Opera House and New York's Metropolitan Opera, among others.

After a first marriage to Austrian bass-baritone Walter Berry, in 1972 she married French comedian and director Paul-Emile Deiber, who died 2011.

