Restaurant bill calls 2-year-old girl 'terrifying kid'

Social etiquettes and courtesies are important to maintain an atmosphere of peace, friendliness, and humility. Otherwise, one will end up hurting another person, leading to grievances and resentment.

That is what happened when a restaurant in New Zealand decided to call a kid terrifying, according to a News18 report. A family decided to visit a coffee shop on the weekend with the two-year-old girl and when the mother of the child asked for the bill, the receipt described the toddler as 'terrifying' kid.

The family left the coffee shop without getting the food and the mother later uploaded the bill of social media where she described the treatment as absolutely humiliating. She wrote in her Facebook post, "Writing “family with the terrifying kid” on our ticket AND intentionally overcharging us... nice one." She said that her daughter is polite, friendly, and is loved by everyone. She further added that the restaurant lost some regular customers.

The restaurant, Coffee Supreme, later apologised to her and her daughter and sent the coffee shop employee who wrote 'terrifying kid' on leave.