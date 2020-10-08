Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in Florida; tied in Arizona

Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden leading Trump in Florida

Reuters, Washington,
  • Oct 08 2020, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 08:31 ist
US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appeared to lead President Donald Trump among likely voters in Florida and the two were locked in a tight race in Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday.

The polls showed the former vice president ahead by 4 percentage points in Florida, matching the poll's credibility interval, and up 2 points in Arizona. The two candidates had been effectively tied in Florida and Arizona the prior week.

Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him in the November election.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic:

Florida (September 29 - October 6):

* Voting for Biden: 49 per cent

* Voting for Trump: 45 per cent

* 50 per cent said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41 per cent said Trump would be better.

* 49 per cent said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45 per cent said Biden would be better.

* 7 per cent said they already had voted.

Arizona (September 29 - October 7):

* Voting for Biden: 48 per cent

* Voting for Trump: 46 per cent

* 49 per cent said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43 per cent said Trump would be better.

* 52 per cent said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42 per cent said Biden would be better.

* 3 per cent said they already had voted.

Michigan (September 29 - October 6):

* Voting for Biden: 51 per cent

* Voting for Trump: 43 per cent

* Biden had led Trump 49 per cent to 44 per cent in a September 11-16 poll

* 50 per cent said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41 per cent said Trump would be better.

* 49 per cent said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44 per cent said Biden would be better.

* 10 per cent said they already had voted.

North Carolina (September 29-October 6):

* Voting for Biden: 47 per cent

* Voting for Trump: 47 per cent

* 47 per cent said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45 per cent said Trump would be better.

* 52 per cent said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 40 per cent said Biden would be better.

* 8 per cent said they already had voted.

Wisconsin (September 29-October 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50 per cent

* Voting for Trump: 44 per cent

* 50 per cent said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41 per cent said Trump would be better.

* 51 per cent said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 44 per cent said Biden would be better.

* 13 per cent said they already had voted.

Pennsylvania (September 29-October 5):

* Voting for Biden: 50 per cent

* Voting for Trump: 45 per cent

* 51 per cent said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41 per cent said Trump would be better.

* 51 per cent said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46 per cent said Biden would be better.

* 2 per cent said they already had voted.

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.

* In Florida, from September 29 to October 6, it gathered responses from 1,100 adults, including 678 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from September 29 to October 7, it gathered responses from 1,099 adults, including 663 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Michigan, from September 29 to October 6, it gathered responses from 1,098 adults, including 709 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from September 29 to October 6, it gathered responses from 1,100 adults, including 693 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Wisconsin, from September 29 to October 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 601 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from September 29 to October 5, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 605 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

