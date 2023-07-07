Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce after 6 years of marriage

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, connected on Instagram in 2015 and started dating six months later.

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 07 2023, 12:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 12:55 ist
Ricky Martin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Music sensation Ricky Martin and his husband of six years Jwan Yosef are getting divorced, the couple announced on Friday.

The Puerto Rican superstar and the painter-conceptual artist, who share two kids: daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019, said they will continue the joint upbringing of their children.

"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

Read more | Decided to come out for my children, says Ricky Martin

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other," the duo said in a joint statement to People magazine.

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, connected on Instagram in 2015 and started dating six months later. They made their relationship public at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala and announced their engagement the same year. They got married in 2018.

Martin also has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008, whom he will continue to raise as a single parent.

