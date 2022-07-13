Right-wing terror threat rising: UK committee

Right-wing terror threat rising, groups recruiting from military: UK committee

'Individuals often seek to join the military, groups seek to recruit within the military,' parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said in a statement

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 13 2022, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 15:41 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

Britain's parliamentary intelligence committee said on Wednesday that the threat from extreme right-wing terrorism was on the rise, with individuals often seeking to join the military and groups looking to recruit from within the military.

"Individuals often seek to join the military, groups seek to recruit within the military, and military experience is a source of legitimacy among ERWT (Extreme Right-Wing Terrorism) groups," parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said in a statement.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United Kingdom
World news
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

90 leopard cubs reunited with mother in Maharashtra

90 leopard cubs reunited with mother in Maharashtra

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes

 