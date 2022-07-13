Right-wing terror threat rising, groups recruiting from military: UK committee

Britain's parliamentary intelligence committee said on Wednesday that the threat from extreme right-wing terrorism was on the rise, with individuals often seeking to join the military and groups looking to recruit from within the military.
"Individuals often seek to join the military, groups seek to recruit within the military, and military experience is a source of legitimacy among ERWT (Extreme Right-Wing Terrorism) groups," parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee said in a statement.
