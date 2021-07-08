Rocket attack targets US embassy in Baghdad

Rocket attack targets US embassy inside Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraqi security sources

Reuters
Reuters, Baghdad,
  Jul 08 2021, 06:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 06:09 ist
A view of the US embassy across the Tigris river in Iraq's capital Baghdad. Credit: AFP Photo

Two rockets were fired at the US embassy inside Baghdad's Greene Zone early on Thursday, Iraqi security sources told Reuters.

The embassy's anti-rocket system diverted one of the rockets, said one of the sources - a security official whose office is inside the Green Zone. The second rocket fell near the zone's perimeter, security officials said.

Sirens blared from the embassy compound inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, the sources said.

