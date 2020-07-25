Rockets hit military base south of Baghdad

Rockets hit military base south of Baghdad, no casualties: Military

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 25 2020, 05:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2020, 05:30 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by US-led coalition troops south of Baghdad on Friday and caused some material damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The rockets hit Besmaya base, where Spanish troops have been based as part of the fight directed by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State. The coalition is reducing its troops in Iraq.

A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the US embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.

No known paramilitary groups loyal to Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Baghdad
Iraq
US

What's Brewing

Congress posts throwback pic of Manmohan Singh

Congress posts throwback pic of Manmohan Singh

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Here are 3 great mysteries about life on Mars

Maybe could have managed pandemic differently: UK PM

Maybe could have managed pandemic differently: UK PM

 