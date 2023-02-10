Romania denies Russian missiles crossed country

Romania on Friday dismissed claims that Russian missiles flew over the country, rejecting Kyiv's claims that two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of the NATO-member, on their way to Ukraine.

Romania detected an "aerial target launched from the Black Sea, from a ship of the Russian Federation" but "at no point did it intersect with Romania's airspace," its ministry of defence said.