Romania denies Russian missiles crossed country

Kyiv had earlier claimed that two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of Romania, a NATO-member country

AFP
AFP, Bucharest, Romania,
  • Feb 10 2023, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 23:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Romania on Friday dismissed claims that Russian missiles flew over the country, rejecting Kyiv's claims that two Russian missiles crossed the airspace of the NATO-member, on their way to Ukraine.

Romania detected an "aerial target launched from the Black Sea, from a ship of the Russian Federation" but "at no point did it intersect with Romania's airspace," its ministry of defence said.

