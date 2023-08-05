Ron DeSantis dismisses Trump’s 2020 election theories as false

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said that claims about the 2020 election being stolen were false, directly contradicting a central argument of former President Donald J. Trump and his supporters.

The comments went further than DeSantis typically goes when asked about Trump’s defeat. The governor has often tried to hedge, refusing to acknowledge that the election was fairly conducted. In his response Friday, DeSantis did not mention Trump by name — saying merely that such theories were “unsubstantiated.” But the implication was clear.

“All those theories that were put out did not prove to be true,” DeSantis said in response to a reporter’s question after a campaign event at a brewery in Northeast Iowa.

Also Read: Trump pleads not guilty to charges he tried to overturn election loss

The more aggressive response comes a day after Trump was arraigned on charges related to his plot to overturn the 2020 election. As he has courted Trump’s voters, DeSantis has blasted the prosecution as politically motivated and has said that he did not want to see Trump charged. His new comments suggest that Trump’s legal peril may have altered his political calculations.

The governor has previously been far more circumspect about 2020, generally using such questions on the subject to talk about electability, lament the “culture of losing” that has developed among Republicans under Trump’s leadership and boast about the security of Florida’s elections.

On Friday, DeSantis did criticize aspects of the 2020 election, including changes to voting procedures made because of the pandemic. But he specifically dismissed one far-fetched theory that Venezuela, led by President Nicolás Maduro, hacked voting machines.

“It was not an election that was conducted the way I think that we want to, but that’s different than saying Maduro stole votes or something like that,” he said. “Those theories, you know, proved to be unsubstantiated.”