RSF broke into Sudan's Kober prison, freed Bashir, other detainees

Reuters
Reuters, Khartoum,
  • Apr 26 2023, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 14:39 ist

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke into five prisons and released detainees, including ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir and other top officials from Kober prison, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

Police said the raid on Kober led to the killing and injury of several prison officials, adding that the RSF released all who were held there.

The prison break-ins took place between April 21-24, the ministry said.

