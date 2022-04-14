Russia accuses Ukraine of shelling border town, injuring residents

The governor of Russia's southern Bryansk region on Thursday accused the Ukrainian army of shelling a Russian town about 10 kilometres from their joint border, injuring civilians.

"Today the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the town of Klimovo. As a result of the shelling, two residential buildings were damaged and some of the residents are injured," governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram.

He added that emergency services were working at the scene and residents receiving "medical care".

A representative of Russia's Health Ministry told the RIA Novosti news agency that seven people were injured in the alleged attack by Ukrainian forces.

"As a result of the incident in Bryansk region, seven people were injured. All the victims are in hospital," health minister aide Alexei Kuznetsov said adding that two were in serious condition and requiring surgery.

Also on Thursday, Russia's security agency the FSB told TASS news agency that Ukraine fired at border checkpoint where over 30 Ukrainian refugees were crossing into Russia.

It added that there were no injuries.

AFP could not independently verify the claims.

