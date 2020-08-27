Russia accuses US of hindering patrol in Syria after collision

Russia accuses US of hindering patrol in Syria

Reuters
  Aug 27 2020
  • updated: Aug 27 2020, 13:36 ist
Moscow on Thursday accused the US military of trying to hinder a Russian patrol in Syria after Washington said US troops had been injured in a collision with a Russian vehicle.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, told his US counterpart in a phone call that Russia had warned the US-led international coalition in Syria about the movements of the Russian patrol, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

Washington has said the incident violated safety protocols agreed with Moscow.

