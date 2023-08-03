Russia adds Norway to list of countries 'unfriendly' to its diplomats

Now Norway among nations 'unfriendly' to Russian envoys

Norway said there was no reason to claim that it had behaved in an unfriendly manner towards Russia, with whom it shares a border in the Arctic.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 03 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 16:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russia has added Norway to its list of foreign states that have committed so-called "unfriendly" acts against Russian diplomatic missions, news agencies reported on Thursday.

Countries on the list are limited in the number of local staff they can hire in Russia, with Norway restricted to 27, state news agency RIA Novosti said.

Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats for alleged spying in April, and Russia responded by ordering out 10 Norwegian diplomats.

"Today's situation is the result of Russia's war on Ukraine. Russia can itself choose to end the war," Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said in a statement to Reuters.

"As neighbouring countries we both have an interest in functioning diplomatic relations and channels of contact, not least in difficult times," Huitfeldt said.

A Norwegian foreign ministry spokesperson separately said that Norway had not yet received an official notification from Moscow, and declined to comment on any specific consequences of Russia's decision.

