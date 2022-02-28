Russia admits 'killed and injured' troops in Ukraine

This was the first time Moscow had spoken about losing men in Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 28 2022, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 00:55 ist
Russia on February 26, 2022 ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine "from all directions" as the Ukrainian capital Kyiv imposed a blanket curfew and officials reported 198 civilian deaths. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's army admitted Sunday that there were "killed and injured" soldiers among its troops in Ukraine on the fourth day of its invasion, without saying how many had died there.

"Russian servicemen are showing courage and heroism while fulfilling combat tasks in the special military operation," Moscow's army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on state television.

"Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades."

Also read: Modi reviews progress of evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

This was the first time Moscow had spoken about losing men in Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion in the early hours of Thursday.

Konashenkov said the Russian army would return Ukrainian prisoners of war "who surrender" to their families.

Fighting in Ukraine has claimed dozens of civilian lives, forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes and turned Russia into a global pariah.

Ukraine said it had agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives at the border with Belarus, which has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine, insisting there were no pre-conditions to the talks.

Russia
World news
Ukraine

