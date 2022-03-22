Russia adopts bill on jail terms for fake news on state actions abroad

Russian lawmakers on Tuesday approved legislation imposing jail terms of up to 15 years for publishing false information about Russia's actions abroad, as Moscow's military operation in Ukraine approaches one month.
The bill, adopted after a third reading by the lower house State Duma, sets out jail terms and fines for people who publish "knowingly false information" about actions abroad by Russian government agencies.
If the false information "caused serious consequences", it is punishable by up 15 years in jail, a release from the State Duma said.
The bill will need the approval of the upper house Federation Council and the signature of President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law.
The new bill expands on a law passed earlier in March that allows for up to 15 years in jail for publishing false information about the Russian army.
