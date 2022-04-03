Russia aims to seize east, south of Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Russia aims to seize east, south of Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy also praised forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 03 2022, 03:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 03:41 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Credit: DH Creatives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said Russian forces aimed to seize the east and south of the country and complained Western nations had not provided Kyiv with enough anti-missile systems.

In a late night video address, Zelenskyy also praised forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol, saying their resistance was allowing other cities to gain valuable time.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Afghans mark Ramadan - first since Taliban seized power

Afghans mark Ramadan - first since Taliban seized power

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting

India sees warmest March in 122 years

India sees warmest March in 122 years

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Rainbow flags may be taken from fans at Qatar World Cup

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

Swiss Cold War bunkers back as Ukraine conflict rages

 