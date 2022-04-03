Russia aims to seize east, south of Ukraine: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said Russian forces aimed to seize the east and south of the country and complained Western nations had not provided Kyiv with enough anti-missile systems.
In a late night video address, Zelenskyy also praised forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol, saying their resistance was allowing other cities to gain valuable time.
