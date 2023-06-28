Russia and China hold talks on anti-missile defence

Russia and China hold talks on anti-missile defence

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022 in what it calls a 'special military operation', Russia has increasingly courted China for trade and diplomatic support.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 28 2023, 01:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 01:59 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R). Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russia and China's foreign ministries on Tuesday held a round of consultations on anti-missile defence, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on various aspects of this issue, including its global and regional dimensions," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

"The intention was reaffirmed to hold such consultations on a regular basis in the future."

Also Read | US imposes sanctions on one individual, four entities linked to Wagner group

Since invading Ukraine in February 2022 in what it calls a "special military operation", Russia has increasingly courted China for trade and diplomatic support.

China has not condemned the invasion, and Washington and other Western allies said earlier this year that China was considering providing weapons to Russia, something Beijing denies.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Russia
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

 