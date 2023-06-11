Russia and Ukraine swap total of nearly 200 prisoners

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said 95 Ukrainian service members had been returned, including some wounded

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 11 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 22:21 ist
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) pose for a picture after a swap, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released June 11, 2023. Credit: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Handout via Reuters

Russia and Ukraine announced simultaneously on Sunday the return of nearly 100 soldiers from each side.

Russia's Defence Ministry, in a posting on the Telegram messaging app, said 94 Russians in Ukrainian captivity had been released after negotiations and would be taken to a medical institution to be examined.

Also Read | Ukraine retakes village in 'first results' of counterattack, says military 

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, said 95 Ukrainian service members had been returned, including some wounded. They included members of the national guard and border guards.

Yermak said those released had been in action near the city of Mariupol, under Russian siege for weeks last year, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, briefly held last year by Russian forces, from Serpent Island in the Black Sea and from Bakhmut, still a focal point of fighting in the east.

