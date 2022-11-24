Russia approves law banning LGBTQ 'propaganda'

Russian lawmakers in the lower house of parliament unanimously approved a law banning all LGBTQ "propaganda" in a final reading Thursday, as Moscow pushes its conservative turn at home during its Ukraine offensive.

"Any propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations will carry a consequence," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Telegram, adding the legislation "will protect our children and the future of country from the darkness spread by the US and European states."

The legislation will need to backed by the upper house and President Vladimir Putin before entering into force, steps seen as a formality.