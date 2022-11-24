Russia approves law banning LGBTQ 'propaganda'

Russia approves law banning LGBTQ 'propaganda'

The legislation will need to backed by the upper house and President Vladimir Putin before entering into force, steps seen as a formality

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Nov 24 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Russian lawmakers in the lower house of parliament unanimously approved a law banning all LGBTQ "propaganda" in a final reading Thursday, as Moscow pushes its conservative turn at home during its Ukraine offensive.

"Any propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations will carry a consequence," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, said on Telegram, adding the legislation "will protect our children and the future of country from the darkness spread by the US and European states."

Also Read | Pope Francis links plight of people in Ukraine today to 'Stalin's genocide'

The legislation will need to backed by the upper house and President Vladimir Putin before entering into force, steps seen as a formality.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Vladimir Putin
LGBTQIA+
World news

What's Brewing

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

 