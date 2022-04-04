Russia asks UNSC to discuss Bucha 'provocation'

Russia asks UN Security Council to discuss Bucha 'provocation'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 04 2022, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 08:41 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Russia has requested that the United Nations Security Council convene on Monday to discuss what it called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" in the town of Bucha after Kyiv accused Russian troops of killing civilians there.

"In light of the blatant provocation by Ukrainian radicals in Bucha, Russia has demanded that a meeting of the UN security council be convened," Dmitry Polansky, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, wrote on the Telegram messenger app.

World news
Russia
Ukraine
United Nations Security Council

