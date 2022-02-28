Russia bans residents from transferring money abroad

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday banned residents from transferring money abroad as part of measures to prop up the ruble which has plummeted in value as a result of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A decree signed by Putin also said that exporters would be required to hold at least 80 percent of revenue in rubles in a move to prop up the Russian economy.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhabi Puri Buch appointed as Sebi chairperson
Amul milk to cost Rs 2 per litre more from tomorrow
Australia under fire for shipping plastic trash as fuel
Europe welcomes Ukraine refugees -- others, not so much
Desperate Afghans sell their kidneys to feed families
Why Anonymous group is censoring Russian state media