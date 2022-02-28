Russia bans residents from transferring money abroad

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 28 2022, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 22:29 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday banned residents from transferring money abroad as part of measures to prop up the ruble which has plummeted in value as a result of Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A decree signed by Putin also said that exporters would be required to hold at least 80 percent of revenue in rubles in a move to prop up the Russian economy.

