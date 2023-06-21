Russia bans WWF, citing 'threats' from fossil fuel campaigns

Russia on Wednesday designated the local chapter of environmental group WWF as an "undesirable organisation", equivalent to a ban on its activities.
In a statement, Russia's prosecutor-general accused the group's Russia arm of presenting "security threats in the economic sphere".
Also Read | Kremlin says Biden calling Xi a 'dictator' shows US unpredictability
It said that the WWF had waged "tendentious" campaigns against the energy, oil and natural gas industries, which it said were aimed at "shackling" Russia's economic development.
It is the latest legal move against Russia's environmental movement, after Greenpeace was banned as "undesirable" in May.
The WWF, which has operated in Russia since 1994, was labelled a "foreign agent" in March, a designation that carries connotations of spying and that Russia has widely applied to journalists, activists and others.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa
Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant
BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end
DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US
Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi
Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3