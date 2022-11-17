Russia 'bears full responsibility' for Poland blast: Kyiv

Russia bears responsibility for Poland blast: Kyiv

'We share the view that Russia bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland and Moldova,' Foreign Minister

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Nov 17 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 15:57 ist
A damaged vehicle lies next to a crater formed at the site of an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine said Thursday that Russia was ultimately responsible for a deadly missile blast in Poland this week, after Washington announced it was likely fired by Ukrainian air defence.

"We share the view that Russia bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland and Moldova," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, announcing he had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

A missile struck the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, killing two people, raising fears of an escalation of the conflict.

Also Read — Electrical cords, metal pipes: Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that the missile was Russian but Kyiv's allies said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile launched to intercept Russian attacks.

Warsaw, Washington and NATO stressed that Moscow was ultimately to blame for attacking Ukraine. The Kremlin said it had "nothing to do with the incident".

 

