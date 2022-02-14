Russia boosted forces on Ukraine border over weekend: Pentagon

Russia strengthened its forces amassed on the border of Ukraine over the weekend, the Pentagon's spokesman said Monday, despite Moscow's announcement that it was ending some military drills.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin "continues to add forces along that border with Ukraine and in Belarus, even just over the course of the weekend, he's well north of 100,000," spokesman John Kirby told CNN.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube