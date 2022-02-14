Russia added forces on Ukraine border over weekend: US

Russia boosted forces on Ukraine border over weekend: Pentagon

Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues to add forces along that border with Ukraine and in Belarus

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Feb 14 2022, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 22:27 ist
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. Credit: AP Photo

Russia strengthened its forces amassed on the border of Ukraine over the weekend, the Pentagon's spokesman said Monday, despite Moscow's announcement that it was ending some military drills.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin "continues to add forces along that border with Ukraine and in Belarus, even just over the course of the weekend, he's well north of 100,000," spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Russia
United States
Pentagon

What's Brewing

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

Social media in awe of elderly Kashmiri woman's English

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

 