Russia claims it struck railway station in Ukraine's Chaplyne

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday its forces had hit Chaplyne railway station in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.
Kyiv says 25 civilians died in the Russian strike on Wednesday.
Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts
Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder
Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh
Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'
John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look
In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history
Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too
Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes