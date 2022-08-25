Russia attacks railway station in Ukraine's Chaplyne

Russia claims it struck railway station in Ukraine's Chaplyne

Kyiv says 25 civilians died in the Russian strike on Wednesday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 25 2022, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 17:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday its forces had hit Chaplyne railway station in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

Kyiv says 25 civilians died in the Russian strike on Wednesday.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

